Las Vegas police looking for 2 runaway teens last seen in Summerlin

Justin Bourke, 17, and India McCarty, 16 (Red Rock Search and Rescue)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding two runaway teenagers last seen Wednesday in Summerlin.

Justin Bourke, 17, and India McCarty, 16, were last seen about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department “runaway juveniles” flyer. They were in the area of North Rampart and West Lake Mead boulevards, according to the flyer, which was posted on Red Rock Search and Rescue’s Facebook page Saturday night.

India was wearing gray pajama shorts and a blue shirt, while Justin was wearing pajamas in an unknown color, the flyer said.

Justin is 6-foot-1, weighs 185 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. India is 5-foot-2, weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police asked hospitals to check their registries for teens matching their descriptions.

Anyone with information about the teenagers’ whereabouts can contact Metro’s missing persons detail at 702-828-3111.

