Las Vegas police looking for fatal hit-and-run driver

Las Vegas police are still looking for the driver who fled after fatally striking a pedestrian Saturday night in the west valley.

The 25-year-old man was hit by two vehicles just before 7 p.m. Saturday on Charleston Boulevard, west of Tenaya Way. Police said the front of a 2004 Dodge Stratus heading east on Charleston Boulevard hit the man before an unknown type of vehicle traveling behind the Dodge also struck him. The pedestrian, who police said was outside of a marked crosswalk, later died at University Medical Center’s trauma unit.

The driver of the Dodge stayed on scene, but the second driver fled before Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived.

Witnesses described the second involved vehicle as a white or silver sedan with luggage on the roof, and police said debris and golf clubs were recovered at the scene.

The pedestrian will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified. His death marked the 121st traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-3317 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

