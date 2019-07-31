Las Vegas police looking for man last seen with missing woman

Las Vegas police have released photos of a man who is the last person known to have spoken with a 24-year-old woman who has been missing since late May.

Las Vegas police are looking for this man who was seen with Esmeralda Gonzalez at a local business and is the last person known to have spoken with her. Gonzalez was last seen on May 30, 2019, in the area of Durango and Pebble. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Esmeralda Gonzalez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Esmeralda Gonzalez was last seen May 30 near Durango Drive and West Pebble Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. She has not had any contact with her family since then.

On Wednesday, Metro released surveillance footage of a man who police believe is the last person to have spoken with Gonzalez. The footage is from “a local business,” where Gonzalez had been seen with him, although Metro did not further elaborate.

“Detectives would like to identify this man and conduct an interview to see if he has any additional information about Gonzalez that may help in locating her,” according to the missing persons flyer.

Gonzalez is a 5-foot Hispanic woman weighing 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and bleached blond hair with dark-brown roots that may now be grown out, police said.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for anyone matching her description. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro’s missing persons detail at 702-828-2907 or Metro dispatch at 702-828-3111.

