Las Vegas police offer lifesaving tips on outdoor recreation

The Metropolitan Police Department will provide lifesaving tips Thursday afternoon for anyone planning to spend time in the wilderness this spring and summer.

Red Rock Canyon on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Metropolitan Police Department provided tips Thursday afternoon for outdoor recreation safety.

Air and Rescue Operations Director Steve Morris is scheduled to spoke at the agency’s North Las Vegas air hangar at 1 p.m.

Morris will discussed lifesaving tips for anyone planning to spend time in the wilderness this spring and summer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford\ on Twitter.