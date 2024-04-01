Las Vegas police: Pedestrian killed in suspected DUI crash on Easter Sunday

Las Vegas police are investigating a suspected DUI crash that left a pedestrian dead on Easter Sunday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspected DUI crash that left a pedestrian dead on Easter Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 8:43 p.m. on S. Pecos Road, south of E. Maule Avenue.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate a 2009 Nissan Versa traveled northbound on Pecos Road, south of E. Maule Avenue, while a pedestrian crossed S. Pecos Road outside of a marked crosswalk.

According to police, the 35-year-old male pedestrian entered the Nissan’s path and was struck by the vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said.

The driver of the Nissan, identified by police as 28-year-old Omar Gallegos, remained at the scene and displayed signs of impairment. Gallegos was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI-related charges.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 46th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2024.

The crash remains under investigation.