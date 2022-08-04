Las Vegas police provide active shooter training for residents

Attendees watch a video addressing active shooter tactics at Spring Valley High School in June 2022 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Dustin Osborne presents active assailant training at downtown area command headquarters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police assured residents that officers would respond swiftly to an active shooter during a presentation about how people should act in that situation.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s downtown area command held its latest First Tuesday event on the topic of active assailants.

Capt. Hector Cintron began the presentation by referencing the response by law enforcement in Uvalde, Texas, as a new school year begins in Las Vegas next week. Police in Uvalde waited more than an hour to stop the gunman, who killed 19 children and two teachers, in May 24 attack.

“The response from your police department here will be not that,” Cintron said. “I can tell you that. I promise you. I know the men and women in this department are ready and willing and able to respond to any active assailant of any type.”

Last month, Metro held joint active assailant training at a local elementary school with Clark County School District police.

The term active assailant is used to include any attacker, not limited to an active shooter. Tuesday’s presentation focused on how to respond to an active shooter.

Officer Dustin Osborne explained the FBI’s “Run. Hide. Fight” training. He said that when he goes into a room or building, he makes a point to locate the nearest exits.

“If you hear gunfire, you’re going to need to get out of there as soon as you can,” Osborne said. “Run away from the noise.”

He said if running away is not an option people should stay inside and, depending on where they are, find a place to hide. Osborne said to turn off the lights in a room, silence cellphones and lock all the doors. Doors that have scissor hinges can be secured by tying a belt around the hinge.

“You want to play the best hide-and-seek game,” Osborne said.

He said to stay away from windows and try to seek cover behind something that could stop a bullet. Osborne said that while hiding, people can text 911 with their location and what is happening.

As a last resort, Osborne said to use any item available to attack an active shooter if there is no way to run or hide. He mentioned using books, staplers, chairs, fire extinguishers and tables.

“If you’re in a room with somebody else, make a plan,” he said.

He demonstrated hiding behind a door that an attacker could walk through and then hitting them on the head with anything to try and stop them.

Osborne said people should cooperate with police commands when exiting a building and let officers know if they are carrying a weapon but not reach for the weapon.

He said businesses can prepare by having a bag ready that has a map of the facility and keys to all the doors in the building. He suggested having a well-stocked trauma bag filled with tourniquets, gauze and bandages.

Osborne invited people to email mactac@lvmpd.com with any questions about preparing an emergency plan.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.