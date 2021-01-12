Las Vegas police remain vigilant ahead of Inauguration Day

In the wake of a siege on the U.S. Capitol last week, Las Vegas police are monitoring information about demonstrations and have a plan to respond if things get violent.

Las Vegas police have received no credible threat of violence as Inauguration Day nears, but authorities are moving forward with caution, a high-ranking official said Monday.

In the wake of a siege on the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists last week, Las Vegas police are monitoring information about demonstrations, said Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Andy Walsh, who oversees the agency’s homeland security division.

The FBI has warned that armed protests are being planned this week through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and may target state capitols nationwide.

But nothing so far would indicate the same type of violence seen last week in Washington, D.C., will occur in Las Vegas, he said.

In theory, Walsh said, calls for armed protests in state capitols may not affect Southern Nevada, but police aren’t naive.

“We’ll have plans in place to protect the infrastructure that exists here in Clark County from any type of event that we have seen take place in D.C.,” Walsh said.

Metro has a plan to protect government buildings such as the Sawyer Building, the federal courthouse and the Regional Justice Center.

The key role Metro plays, he said, is not just offering more resources to agencies already tasked with protecting government buildings, but sharing information with them.

Las Vegas police officers won’t be staffing those buildings around the clock, he said.

Walsh said if police get information that there will be a protest at a specific location, they will have officers there for as long as the event lasts.

Metro will be working with other agencies that already protect government buildings and bolstering their resources when needed.

He said his department will be in constant communication with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies throughout the week.

Walsh said the long weekend, with Martin Luther King. Jr Day next Monday, creates a challenge.

“We don’t want to see the virtual celebrations that are going to take place for Dr. King on the 18th be marred by other disruptions,” he said.

Walsh said his law enforcement officials will respect the right to protest but will ensure protests are done peacefully.

“But if there is violence, then we’re prepared to deal with that and make sure that that is quelled as quickly as it starts to protect the welfare and well-being of everybody in this community,” he said.

Walsh said people with information about potential violence can report it to police by calling 702-828-7777.

