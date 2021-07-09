Las Vegas police rescue 2 dogs from locked vehicle

Officers removed the dogs from the vehicle, and they were taken by Animal Control, according to a press release from police.

Las Vegas police rescued two dogs who were locked in a vehicle early on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Capt. Dori Koren/Twitter)

Las Vegas police rescued a pair of dogs from a locked vehicle early Friday morning.

Police were dispatched to a call of dogs locked in a vehicle at 4:04 a.m., according to police. Officers removed the dogs from the vehicle, and they were taken by Animal Control, the press release said.

According to a tweet from Capt. Dori Koren, the dogs were left in the car with no food or water.