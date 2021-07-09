109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas police rescue 2 dogs from locked vehicle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2021 - 12:34 pm
 
Las Vegas police rescued two dogs who were locked in a vehicle early on Friday, July 9, 2021. ( ...
Las Vegas police rescued two dogs who were locked in a vehicle early on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Capt. Dori Koren/Twitter)

Las Vegas police rescued a pair of dogs from a locked vehicle early Friday morning.

Police were dispatched to a call of dogs locked in a vehicle at 4:04 a.m., according to police. Officers removed the dogs from the vehicle, and they were taken by Animal Control, the press release said.

According to a tweet from Capt. Dori Koren, the dogs were left in the car with no food or water.

MOST READ
1
First ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle brings smiles to winners
First ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle brings smiles to winners
2
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
3
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
4
Las Vegas home prices most overvalued in US, report says
Las Vegas home prices most overvalued in US, report says
5
Las Vegas sets July 8 heat record at 114; all-time records possible this weekend
Las Vegas sets July 8 heat record at 114; all-time records possible this weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST