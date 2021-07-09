Las Vegas police rescue 2 dogs from locked vehicle
Officers removed the dogs from the vehicle, and they were taken by Animal Control, according to a press release from police.
Las Vegas police rescued a pair of dogs from a locked vehicle early Friday morning.
Police were dispatched to a call of dogs locked in a vehicle at 4:04 a.m., according to police. Officers removed the dogs from the vehicle, and they were taken by Animal Control, the press release said.
According to a tweet from Capt. Dori Koren, the dogs were left in the car with no food or water.
Brace yourself for the best story of the day…our @LVMPDCCAC officers rescued these two pups from a locked car this morning. They were left with no food or water in a 115 degree heat 🥵😡 Thankfully we got to them in time. #LVMPD #AnimalRescue #positivity #GoodVibes #Retweet 🐶 pic.twitter.com/ofglFqySRP
— Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) July 9, 2021