Las Vegas police say man injured in April 16 crash has died

A man critically injured last month in a central valley crash has died, Las Vegas police said Friday.

On April 16, police responded to reports that a 1998 Honda Accord had crashed into a concrete barrier near Eastern Avenue and Valley Street.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The Clark County coroner’s office notified police Thursday that the man had died from the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Investigators determined that the Honda was traveling north on Eastern when the driver “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway” and crashed into a concrete barrier on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The coroner will release the man’s name after his relatives have been notified.

