Las Vegas police say monolith found on trail has been removed

Las Vegas police said that the “mysterious monolith” that was found over the weekend on a trail outside the valley has been removed.

The Metropolitan Police Department shared an update on Friday that the “mysterious monolith” that was found over the weekend on a trail outside the valley has been removed.

Las Vegas police on Monday had said that members of its search and rescue team found the monolith near the Gass Peak trail, which is located north of the valley.

In an update on Friday morning, the department said it assisted with removing the item “due to public safety and environmental concerns” on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the mysterious item is now being kept at an “undisclosed location while authorities determine the most appropriate way to dispose/store the item.”

The monolith, according to LVMPD, is 77” tall and each face is 13” wide.

“It was made out of reflective sheet metal folded into a triangle and secured with rebar and concrete,” police said. “It remains unknown how the item got to its location or who might be responsible.”

While the item was discovered by police last weekend, the monolith may have actually been there for years, the RJ reported.

According to Monolith Tracker, an online community that maintains a map of monolith appearances across the globe, the monolith spotted was first identified in December 2020.

Las Vegas police added that at this time, the department does not have an investigation “into the object or the circumstances surrounding its existence.”