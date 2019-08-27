Las Vegas police seek missing teen in central valley

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a missing teen last seen Tuesday in the central valley.

William Ornelas, 14, is 6 feet tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

William Ornelas, 14, is 6 feet tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen at 7 a.m. wearing a green T-shirt and red shorts at 2850 Cedar Ave., near North 28th Street.

Anyone with information about William’s whereabouts may contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s missing persons detail at 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

