Las Vegas police want help finding missing woman

Las Vegas police need the public’s help in locating a missing 23-year-old woman.

Kalena Koger (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Kalena Koger was reported missing just before 10:15 a.m. Sunday, police said. She was last seen in the area of North Tenaya Way and West Tropical Parkway in the far northwestern Las Vegas Valley wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

Koger is 5-feet-4-inches tall and 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and purple hair, police said.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Koger and to contact police immediately. Anyone with information also is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111 or the department’s missing persons unit at 702-828-2907.

