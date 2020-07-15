Las Vegas psychiatric treatment hospital evacuated due to fire in kids, teens unit

No one was injured after a fire was reported at a psychiatric treatment hospital on Wednesday afternoon, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured after a fire was reported at a psychiatric treatment hospital on Wednesday afternoon, the Clark County Fire Department said.

The fire was reported about 3 p.m. at the Spring Mountain Treatment Center, 7000 Spring Mountain Road, the department said in an emailed statement.

“The fire was contained to a closet but there was heavy smoke and the building was evacuated to ensure everyone’s safety,” the department said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigated on Wednesday afternoon.

A statement from the treatment center said the fire began in the East Unit, where the children and adolescents reside.

The patients have been moved to another unit because of water and fire damage, and the room where the fire began has been closed.

Parents have been alerted that all patients and staff were unharmed.

“We thank our Fire Department for their swift response. We are working with the Fire Department to investigate the cause of the fire. The rest of our Facility is open and fully operational,” the statement said.

Review-Journal staff Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.