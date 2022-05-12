68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas school evacuated due to small fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2022 - 11:07 am
 
Gibson Leadership Academy is seen in a screenshot. (Google)
Gibson Leadership Academy is seen in a screenshot. (Google)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

A Las Vegas middle school was evacuated Thursday morning because of a small fire in a restroom.

Gibson Leadership Academy, 3900 W. Washington Ave., was evacuated at around 10 a.m. after fire alarms went off and students reported smelling smoke. Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire involved a paper towel dispenser that was lit on fire in a girls restroom.

“The fire alarms went off, which is what they were supposed to do,” Szymanski said. “Someone had put the fire out before we got there.”

Szymanski said the school was evacuated as a precaution, but students and staff were expected to return to classes. No injuries were reported.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas giving $5K bonuses to each employee
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas giving $5K bonuses to each employee
2
Las Vegas man accused of raping, drugging teen he met on Snapchat
Las Vegas man accused of raping, drugging teen he met on Snapchat
3
Las Vegas data firm Switch purchased for $11B
Las Vegas data firm Switch purchased for $11B
4
COVID cases triple in Southern Nevada
COVID cases triple in Southern Nevada
5
Man who followed children in Las Vegas beaten with a pipe, police say
Man who followed children in Las Vegas beaten with a pipe, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST