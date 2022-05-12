Las Vegas school evacuated due to small fire

A Las Vegas middle school was evacuated Thursday morning because of a small fire in a restroom.

Gibson Leadership Academy is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

(Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Gibson Leadership Academy, 3900 W. Washington Ave., was evacuated at around 10 a.m. after fire alarms went off and students reported smelling smoke. Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire involved a paper towel dispenser that was lit on fire in a girls restroom.

“The fire alarms went off, which is what they were supposed to do,” Szymanski said. “Someone had put the fire out before we got there.”

Szymanski said the school was evacuated as a precaution, but students and staff were expected to return to classes. No injuries were reported.

