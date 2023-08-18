Las Vegas sees more monsoon storms as Hilary nears— PHOTOS
Most of the valley saw some rain Friday as a strong Pacific storm approached from the south.
As forecast, monsoonal rains hit the Las Vegas Valley much of the day Friday in advance of a tropical storm expected to arrive sometime Saturday.
Rainfall was widespread across the valley by 6 p.m. with more moisture and storms expected into the overnight hours.
The biggest deluge in the afternoon round was .67 of an inch near Green Valley. Calico Basin received .31 of an inch while The Lakes received the same. A gauge near UNLV recorded .20 of an inch. The Strip had received from a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
The Southern Highlands area was at .91 of an inch because of some morning rush hour storms followed by some afternoon rainfall and a third around as the evening started.
“This will be intermittent all evening and maybe into the overnight hours,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Morgan Stessman. “Then it will be Hilary precipitation sometime Saturday.”
At 8:30 p.m. about 4,400 NV Energy customers were without power. The majority were south and east of downtown Las Vegas in multiple locations.
The rain may have been a factor in some car crashes across the valley. As of 9:15 p.m., Metro was investigating 16 car crashes, including nine with injuries.
More cells moving north
Some widespread storm cells moved northeast of the valley as of 9 p.m.
A flash flood warning was issued for Red Rock Canyon, Spring Mountain Ranch and Nevada Route 159 around 4 p.m.
Because of the rainfall, Red Rock Canyon said the Scenic Drive would be closed all weekend.
Many other recreation areas have been closed in anticipation of heavy rainfall, perhaps more than the region has received in any recent storm.
