Las Vegas Strip slammed by historic snowstorm in 2008 — PHOTOS

It was 10 years ago this week that an epic snowstorm struck the Las Vegas Valley, with parts of the valley seeing 10 inches.

People visit the welcome sign on the Las Vegas Strip to take photos as snow fell in Las Vegas, Dec. 17, 2008. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jennifer Nieves, 17, tries to dodge a snowball while taking part in a snowball fight at the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Dec. 16, 2008. Tucked in her coat is her chihuahua Roxy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait for a bus as falling snow covers the Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip, Dec. 17, 2008. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People visit the welcome sign on the Las Vegas Strip to take photos as snow fell in Las Vegas, Dec. 17, 2008. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The light atop the Luxor illuminates falling snow on the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 17, 2008. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Strip is seen with the snow-covered Spring Mountains on Dec. 16, 2008. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Photographers gather at the Red Rock Overlook on state Route 159 to capture images of the snow-covered mountains of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in the early morning on Dec. 19, 2008. (Mark Antonuccio/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With the Las Vegas skyline looming in the background, Kymberlee Nguyen makes her way to the top of a hill while sledding in a desert region near North Durango Road on Dec. 18, 2008. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The morning sunlight gives a glow to the Las Vegas Strip and the snow-dusted Spring Mountains on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2008. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Visitors have their picture taken at the welcome sign during a snowstorm on the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 17, 2008. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman bundled up braves the freezing rain and snow as she crosses one of the pedestrian bridges along the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 17, 2008. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman braves the elements as she walks down the Las Vegas Strip near the Encore on Dec. 17, 2008. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Luxor is covered with snow on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2008. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tractor-trailer truck driver Gary Mott catches up on his reading on Interstate 15 in Primm on Dec. 18, 2008, after the interstate was closed due to the winter storm that passed through the area. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A line of semi tractor-trailers and other vehicles are parked on Interstate 15 in Primm on Dec. 18, 2008, after the interstate was closed due to the winter storm that passed through the area. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vehicles line southbound Interstate 15 at Primm after the freeway was closed on Dec. 18, 2008, due to a snowstorm that blew through southern Nevada and parts of California. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cora Anderson, a food server at Whiskey Pete's casino, walks a half mile to work after Interstate 15 into California was closed at Primm on Dec. 18, 2008. The freeway became a parking lot as casino parking was filled up with stranded travelers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hundreds of semi truckers took refuge in casino parking lots after Interstate 15 into California was closed at Primm on Dec. 18, 2008. The freeway became a parking lot as casino parking was filled up with stranded travelers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Buffalo Bill's enjoyed crowded conditions after Interstate 15 into California was closed at Primm on Dec. 18, 2008. The freeway became a parking lot as casino parking was filled up with stranded travelers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bob Hazel of Orlando, Florida, waits to get to his room at Buffalo Bill's after Interstate 15 into California was closed at Primm on Dec. 18, 2008. The freeway became a parking lot as casino parking was filled up with stranded travelers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was called the “eighth greatest snowstorm ever” in Las Vegas. And it happened 10 years ago this week.

In December 2008, an epic snowstorm struck the Las Vegas Valley, with parts of the valley seeing 10 inches. The storm started on Dec. 16 and lasted for a few days. The Strip saw snow on Dec. 17 while the rare storm affected the valley and Southern Nevada the rest of the week.

McCarran International Airport recorded 3.6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The snowfall in the valley was the most since 1979, when 7.8 inches fell in a 48-hour period, beginning Jan. 30. The record was set in January 1949, with 9.7 inches falling over two days, the weather service said.

The weather service dubbed the storm as “the eighth greatest snowstorm ever in official Las Vegas weather records for any month.”

The storm prompted the Clark County School District to close all schools.

The snow also foiled travel for drivers on several of Southern Nevada’s busy highways. Interstate 15 was closed at Primm, U.S. Highway 95 was closed from Railroad Pass to the California border, and state Route 160 was closed between Las Vegas and Pahrump.