Las Vegas sunset wows on #1October anniversary — PHOTOS

The skies over Las Vegas put on a show Monday night as people around the valley gathered to remember the tragic events of Oct. 1, 2017.
A cloud shadow just before sunset could be seen from across the valley, from the Strip, to the downtown Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, where a remembrance wall was being dedicated to the victims of the #1October attack.
Check out this cloud shadow that a towering cumulus cloud over the Spring Mountains cast across the evening sky in Vegas. Pretty cool! #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/2v077FHdZ8
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 2, 2018
Cool sunset in Vegas #VegasStronger pic.twitter.com/cNLTQVbvkb
— Zak Bagans 🧛🏻♂️ (@Zak_Bagans) October 2, 2018
Looks amazing from near the NLV airport too! pic.twitter.com/0gLcKvS8Kr
— Shane (@SkyfatherCa) October 2, 2018
Yes! Looking at it to the east from the Red Rock Casino parking lot it looked like a beam of dark. pic.twitter.com/g3U2yYCL3D
— PaprikaPink (@PaprikaPink) October 2, 2018
— Mike Miller (@mikemiller3) October 2, 2018
sunset over Las Vegas on #1October anniversary pic.twitter.com/UkETOj5IZu
— Ashley Casper (@TheCasperA) October 2, 2018