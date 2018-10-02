Las Vegas sunset wows on #1October anniversary — PHOTOS

The skies over Las Vegas put on a show Monday night as people around the valley gathered to remember the tragic events of Oct. 1, 2017.

A cloud shadow is seen during sunset over the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, 2018. (Bernie Rivait)

A cloud shadow is seen from the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden during sunset on Oct. 1, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vega Review-Journal

The skies over Las Vegas put on a show Monday night as people around the valley gathered to remember the tragic events of Oct. 1, 2017.

A cloud shadow just before sunset could be seen from across the valley, from the Strip, to the downtown Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, where a remembrance wall was being dedicated to the victims of the #1October attack.

