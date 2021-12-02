Las Vegas teen died from cocaine overdose, coroner rules

Cameron Hallup was rushed to a hospital one month before his 16th birthday after he was found unresponsive.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Tuesday that a 15-year-old boy died in October from a cocaine overdose.

Cameron Hallup of Las Vegas was rushed to a hospital one month before his 16th birthday after he was found unresponsive, authorities said.

Dispatch logs from the Metropolitan Police Department show officers were called at 12:40 p.m. Oct. 11 to a home near Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex, on West Washington Avenue.

The coroner said Hallup was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital from toxic effects of cocaine. His death was ruled an accident.

Metro declined to comment further on the case, citing an open investigation.

A report from the Department of Family Services said that Hallup’s family had multiple prior encounters with Child Protective Services, including allegations of abuse in 2009 and 2010 that were both found substantiated.

“The family was placed under formal supervision and a case plan was put in place,” the report read. “Appropriate referrals and services were provided to the family.”

An unsubstantiated allegation was made in 2016, 2017, and in February, April and May of this year.

