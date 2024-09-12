Smoky skies to persist in Las Vegas Valley through Friday

A majority of air monitoring stations showed elevated pollution levels Thursday as smoke contined to drift into the area from Southern California.

Strong winds blow in smoke from wildfires across the west coast, shrouding the city in a haze, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Air quality improved in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, but the level of fine particle pollution remained largely in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range as smoke from California wildfires moves through the region.

The conditions are expected to persist through Friday with the Clark County Division of Air Quality issuing an alert.

At 1:20 p.m. Thursday, eight Clark County air monitoring stations in the central valley were detecting pollution in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range while one in the northwest valley — at Joe Neal Steam Academy just south of the 215 Beltway — was in the more serious “unhealthy” range. Four more had “moderate” air quality readings.

At 3:15 p.m., two monitoring sites — one at Liberty High School in the south valley and one at Palo Verde High School on the far west — moved into the “unhealthy” category.

“Smoke from Southern California wildfires continues to linger, causing elevated levels of particulate matter,” the alert stated. “Additionally, shifting weather patterns are expected to cause more wildfire smoke to drift into Southern Nevada by Friday.”

Wildfire smoke contains small particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma or heart disease. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions. Under today’s conditions, it may be best for children, the elderly and people with respiratory and heart disease to stay indoors.

“It looks like it will be some periods of clear and some periods of hazy skies,” said meteorologist Sam Meltzer at the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

Visibility was improved at Harry Reid International Airport early Thursday at 5 miles and then rose to the normal 10 miles by afternoon. On Wednesday morning, visibility at the airport had been down to 3 miles, Meltzer said.

“Some of it will depend on the fires and how they are being handled too,” Meltzer said.

Tips to limit exposure

— Stay indoors when you see or smell smoke.

— Keep windows and doors closed.

— Limit outdoor exertion on days with high levels of fine particles in the air. Exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

— Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.