Las Vegas woman, 30, dies after ejected from truck in single-vehicle crash

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2025 - 5:04 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 30-year-old woman was killed after she was ejected from her pickup truck in a single-vehicle crash Monday night.

According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 10:33 p.m. on West Harmon Avenue west of South Aldebaran Avenue.

Authorities say that evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2004 Dodge Dakota was traveling eastbound on Harmon Avenue.

For unknown reasons, police say the Dodge struck the south side curb, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, continuing eastbound, striking another curb. The Dodge then traveled onto the sidewalk, striking a large wall, causing the vehicle to rotate into a standalone light post.

The driver, identified by police as a 30-year-old woman, was ejected from the vehicle onto the sidewalk.

Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

The driver’s death marks the 10th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction for 2025.

