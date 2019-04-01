Las Vegas woman at wit’s end after 400-pound pig left at her door — VIDEO

The Las Vegas Farm owner Sharon Linsenbardt hugs a baby lamb. She is concerned about the condition of Homer the pig who was left there abandoned outside the gate Saturday night on Monday, April 1, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In 50-plus years of working with rescued animals, Sharon Linsenbardt thought she had seen it all.

But Sunday morning presented her with a first when she discovered an abandoned 400-pound pig tied up at the gate of her Las Vegas Farm at 7222 West Grand Teton Drive.

“I thought I was going to find a small, little pig tied to my fence,” Linsenbardt said. “I was concerned it might have compromised the structure of my fence.”

“Someone left him in the middle of the night,” Linsenbardt said. “That’s absolutely cruel not only to the pig, but to me.”

Linsenbardt soon realized the pig, who she named Homer, would have to stay at the farm.

“There’s no other place within 100 miles,” she said. “He’s here now. I have to do something with him.”

She’s committed to caring for Homer, but it will come at a cost.

Linsenbardt said she must build a habitat so Homer can live comfortably – one that will pass inspections by the USDA and others. She estimates the cost to be at least $10,000.

That doesn’t include the cost it will take to feed Homer, who eventually will grow to about 1,000 pounds, Linsenbardt said.

“My monthly food bill exceeds $7,000 a month,” Linsenbardt said. “My power bill ranges from $1,500 to $4,000 depending on the time of the year.”

Linsenbardt said a veterinarian is scheduled to evaluate Homer on Thursday, but she expects he’ll need significant care, including treating ear infections and blisters and plenty of work on his hooves.

“Homer is walking way down on his heels,” Linsenbardt said. “We have to get his front end realigned. Getting his feet right are critical.”

Linsenbardt said she’s in for the challenge of getting Homer well, but she needs the community’s help.

“He’s trying his hardest to be sweet and tolerate us,” Linsenbardt said. “I look forward to relieving him of his pain and discomfort.”

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help cover the cost of the habitat, which she hopes to complete within six weeks. Linsenbardt said long term, she would like to purchase more property so they can take on more animals in need.

“I do everything I can for these animals,” Linsenbardt said. “I’ve never taken a paycheck. The people that surround me all work for nothing. This isn’t about the money. … My love for these animals exceeds my love for humans.”

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.