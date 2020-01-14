Lawsuit claims man suffered trauma in port-a-potty mishap

A Las Vegas man is suing a local cabinet-making company after a driver backed into a portable toilet he was using.

(Getty Images)

According to the lawsuit filed by Raul Mercado in December in Clark County District Court, he suffered “severe bodily trauma, all or some of which may be permanent and disabling in nature” after the 2018 accident involving an employee of Old World Cabinetry.

Old World Cabinetry did not respond to requests for comment.

According to the lawsuit, Mercado was inside a port-a-potty near a home in the south central valley when an unknown driver in a vehicle registered to Old World Cabinetry backed into it, knocking the portable toilet on its side.

The complaint states that Mercado incurred medical bills after the accident and may have to pay more for physical therapists, X-rays and future medical care.

Mercado is seeking at least $15,000 in damages for claims of negligence against Old World Cabinetry and the driver, as well as the cost of attorney’s fees and “property damage and other expenses.”

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.