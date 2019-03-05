Legal Aid Center begins managing Vegas Strong Resiliency Center

The lobby at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada began overseeing day-to-day operations of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by Clark County.

The Clark County Commission voted to transfer administrative client support duties to the Legal Aid Center to provide ongoing services to the victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting.

The Resiliency Center, located at 1524 Pinto Lane, was opened by Clark County and agency partners, including the Legal Aid Center, on Oct. 23, 2017, and is expected to stay open until at least May 30, 2021, the county’s statement said.

It provides free resources and support to anyone affected by the mass shooting — including survivors, family members of victims, responders and those who witnessed the incident or tried to assist victims.

The center provides victim advocacy and support, and legal consultations for civil legal matters such as debt collection, foreclosure, insurance claims and family law issues.

To date, the center has served more than 8,000 people, according to the county’s statement.

The Resiliency Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call 702-455-2433 or visit VegasStrongRC.org.

