Lunar eclipse provides a dazzling display in Las Vegas skies

Lunar eclipse
Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2022 - 7:12 am
 
Clouds parted for a few moments to reveal the full lunar eclipse of the Super Flower Blood Moon ...
Clouds parted for a few moments to reveal the full lunar eclipse of the Super Flower Blood Moon on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow) @Left_Eye_Images
The first total lunar eclipse of 2022 occurred Sunday night. (L.E. Baskow) @Left_Eye_Images
The first total lunar eclipse of 2022 occurred Sunday night. (L.E. Baskow) @Left_Eye_Images
People are silhouetted as an almost full moon rises above the sky in Grozny, Russia, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev)
People are silhouetted as an almost full moon rises above the sky in Grozny, Russia, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev)
A lunar eclipse is seen behind a cyclist during the first blood moon of the year, in Irwindale, ...
A lunar eclipse is seen behind a cyclist during the first blood moon of the year, in Irwindale, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A lunar eclipse begins as the full moon sets over the hills of the Taunus mountains near Frankf ...
A lunar eclipse begins as the full moon sets over the hills of the Taunus mountains near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Outdoor enthusiasts, star gazers and night owls got a glimpse of the year’s first total lunar eclipse on Sunday. The moon passed through the Earth’s shadow and was seen in North America, Africa, Europe and South America.

The next total lunar eclipse will be in November. After that, it will be a three-year wait until March of 2025.

