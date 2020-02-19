Major traffic delays reported on I-15 south near Las Vegas airport

Major traffic delays were occurring Wednesday morning on Interstate 15’s southbound lanes at Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Regional Transportation Commission cameras showed.

Traffic is shut down on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (RTC Cameras)

Major traffic delays were occurring Wednesday morning on Interstate 15’s southbound lanes at Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas and also at the McCarran airport connecter tunnel due to President Donald Trump’s motorcade.

Regional Transportation Commission cameras showed significant delays on I-15 earlier this morning due to southbound lanes being shut off by the Nevada Highway Patrol. Traffic near I-15 and Sahara started moving again shortly after 9 a.m.The airport connector tunnel also was closed for a period of time.

McCarran International Airport tweeted out this morning that travelers should prepare for traffic delays because of “rolling road closures in the area as the president’s motorcade moves through the valley and Air Force One departs” Las Vegas.

“Allow extra time and pack your patience!” the airport wrote.

President Donald Trump arrived in Las Vegas on Tuesday night and was scheduled to fly out of McCarran International Airport early Wednesday en route to Southern California. The president was expected to be back in Las Vegas later tonight, with additional road closures expected.

The Nevada Highway Patrol could not be reached for comment on the shutdowns.