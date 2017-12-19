Make-A-Wish helps 8-year-old spend day as Golden Knight — VIDEO

An 8-year-old hockey fan who has survived a brain tumor got his wish granted with help from the Golden Knights and Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada.

An 8-year-old hockey fan got his wish granted with help from the Golden Knights and Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada. Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gavin Prince gets an autograph from right wing Alex Tuch of the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada helped Gavin, 8, spend the day with the Vegas Golden Knights. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada helped Gavin Prince, 8, spend the day with the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. He was given a personalized locker at City National Arena. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada helped Gavin Prince, 8, spend the day with the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada helped Gavin Prince, 8, spend the day with the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Vegas Golden Knights got a new teammate for the day.

Gavin Prince is an 8-year-old Golden Knights super-fan who had suffered from a medulloblastoma brain tumor. His wish to hang out with the team was granted by Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada.

His mother, Stephanie, said is the brain tumor is now clear.

Gavin was given a personalized locker at City National Arena, a jersey and a special hockey stick autographed by goalie Marc Andre-Fleury. Gavin also was surprised with a trip to Disney World from Chance the Gila Monster, the Golden Knights’ mascot.

Gavin’s wish will continue Tuesday night when the Golden Knights face the Tampa Bay Lightning at T-Mobile Arena. He’ll watch warmups from the team bench and stand with the team during the national anthem.

Stephanie Prince said her son has been taking in the day with excitement.

“We’ve always been a hockey family,” Stephanie said. “He’s been skating since he was 2, so this is just a moment to remember.”

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.