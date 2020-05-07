Man, 24, killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

A 2015 Honda Fit was northbound on Fort Apache and approaching Russell when it “failed to decrease speed” and rear-ended a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan at the intersection.

One person was died after a crash at Russell and Fort Apache roads on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was died after a crash at Russell and Fort Apache roads on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 24-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the southwest valley Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

Officers responded to West Russell and South Fort Apache roads at 9:35 a.m., police said in a release.

A 2015 Honda Fit was northbound on Fort Apache and approaching Russell when it “failed to decrease speed” and rear-ended a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan at the intersection. A Regional Transportation Commission emblem could be seen on the van, which had rear-end damage, and the Honda had severe front-end damage with its air bags deployed.

The man driving the Honda was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. The 39-year-old woman driving the van had minor injuries and did not appear impaired, police said.

It was the 35th traffic-related death in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year, police said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Alexis Egeland contributed to this report.