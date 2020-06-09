Man, 69, died after collision last week, Las Vegas police say

The man died in the hospital about five hours after the crash near Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday.

A 69-year-old man has died after a crash last week in the east Las Vegas Valley, police said Tuesday.

Officers were called to reports of a crash involving two cars about 5:10 p.m. Friday near Maryland Parkway and Laguna Avenue, south of Sahara Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A man who was driving one of the cars was seriously injured and died about five hours after the crash at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, although police didn’t announce his death until Tuesday morning.

Investigators determined that a 22-year-old man driving a 2015 Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on Maryland when the man driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla turned left onto the road in front of the pickup, police said. The front of the truck struck the driver’s side of the Toyota.

The death of the Toyota’s driver marked the 39th traffic-related fatality this year investigated by Metro, police said.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

