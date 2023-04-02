76°F
Man, 88, dies after east Las Vegas valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2023 - 12:32 pm
 
Updated April 2, 2023 - 1:46 pm
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An 88-year-old Las Vegas man died after he drove his Honda Civic into the path of another car, police said.

The man, whose identity had not yet been released publicly, died after he was taken to University Medical Center after the March 30 crash at East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamont Street, just west of Nellis Boulevard, in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the man was driving his 2004 Civic north on Lamont at Lake Mead just before 11 a.m. He made a left turn at the stop sign and drove into the path of a 2018 Toyota C-HR driven by a 20-year-old woman, causing a crash, police said.

Even though he died after the crash, the Honda driver’s injuries did not initially seem severe, police said.

“Upon arriving at University Medical Center, the investigating Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer learned that the Honda driver’s injuries were severe, and he succumbed to them shortly after,” a Metro press release issued Sunday stated.

The crash scene was investigated and cleaned up, police said. Metro’s collision investigation section, which investigates crashes with life-threatening or fatal injuries, did not respond to the scene, although they were now investigating the crash, police said Sunday.

“Due to delayed notification, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section did not respond,” police said.

The woman driving the Toyota suffered minor injuries, police said.

The man’s death was the 29th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023, police said. His identity was expected to be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

