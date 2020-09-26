97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Man arrested after barricade in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2020 - 4:49 pm
 
Updated September 26, 2020 - 5:16 pm

A man was arrested after a barricade in northwest Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said a man tried to enter his mother’s apartment with a knife around 12:38 p.m., despite his mother’s temporary protection order against him. The mother called police, who caught the man before he could enter the apartment, near Rainbow Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road.

“He made suicidal statements and came at the officers with the knife,” Nogle said. “Officers used less lethal tools on the subject, which prevented him from harming the officers.”

The man refused to comply with officers, resulting in a barricade. SWAT negotiated the man into surrendering, and he was arrested and treated for self-inflicted injuries, Nogle said.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Summerlin home sells for $10.15M; makes second highest sale of the year
Summerlin home sells for $10.15M; makes second highest sale of the year
2
3 wounded in shooting outside bar east of Strip
3 wounded in shooting outside bar east of Strip
3
Keno player hits jackpots on consecutive days, takes home $250K
Keno player hits jackpots on consecutive days, takes home $250K
4
Planet Hollywood announces reopening date
Planet Hollywood announces reopening date
5
Raiders’ value eclipses $3B mark as Las Vegas tenure begins
Raiders’ value eclipses $3B mark as Las Vegas tenure begins
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST