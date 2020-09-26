Man arrested after barricade in northwest Las Vegas

Police said a man tried to enter his mother’s apartment with a knife around 12:38 p.m.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested after a barricade in northwest Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said a man tried to enter his mother’s apartment with a knife around 12:38 p.m., despite his mother’s temporary protection order against him. The mother called police, who caught the man before he could enter the apartment, near Rainbow Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road.

“He made suicidal statements and came at the officers with the knife,” Nogle said. “Officers used less lethal tools on the subject, which prevented him from harming the officers.”

The man refused to comply with officers, resulting in a barricade. SWAT negotiated the man into surrendering, and he was arrested and treated for self-inflicted injuries, Nogle said.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.