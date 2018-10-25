Man detained after single-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas

A man was led away in handcuffs Thursday morning after police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the central valley.

A man was arrested Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, after a crash on westbound Desert Inn Road at Polaris Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 5 a.m. police and medical personnel blocked at least one westbound lane of Desert Inn Road at Polaris Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard, where a damaged white SUV sat near the center median.

A man at the scene took a field sobriety test and blew into a Breathalyzer before an officer handcuffed him.

A tow truck hauled the wreck away just before 6 a.m.

