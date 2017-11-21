Man dies after being hit by vehicle in southeast Las Vegas Valley

A man in a wheelchair died after he was hit by a vehicle in the southeast valley Monday night.

A man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in the southeast valley Monday night, Las Vegas police said.

The man was in a wheelchair and crossing Desert Inn Road in the middle of the block, near Eastern Avenue, when he was hit by a vehicle driving eastbound, Metropolitan Police Department C.J. Jenkins said. Police were called to the scene about 7:25 p.m.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died, Jenkins said.

No other details were available.

Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV