Man dies after being pulled from flood channel near Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2022 - 11:18 am
 
Updated August 12, 2022 - 12:01 pm
(Clark County Fire Department)
A man died after being pulled from a flood channel near the Las Vegas Strip during heavy rains Thursday night, authorities said.

The Clark County Fire Department said firefighters were called to the area of Mandalay Bay Road near Giles Street at 10:30 p.m. for a person in a flood channel who needed a swift water rescue, according to Deputy Fire Chief Billy Samuels.

Police and firefighters found the man submerged in water, up against a piece of equipment, in the flood channel. He was pulled from the water and rushed to University Medical Center.

“Unfortunately, the victim died,” Samuels said.

Samuels said the man had no identification on him. It was not clear how he ended up in the channel, but Samuels said that every year, firefighters are called to a handful of fatalities in Las Vegas Valley flood channels during monsoon season.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

