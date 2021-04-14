Man dies after crashing into tree in northwest Las Vegas

A driver was killed Wednesday morning after his car crashed into a tree and rolled over.

A driver was killed Wednesday morning after his car crashed into a tree and rolled over.

Officers were called at 9:52 a.m. after a two-car crash near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Springfield Street in which a 2019 Dodge Challenger clipped a 2011 Honda Fit while trying to pass the Honda, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Dodge, which was driven by a 26-year-old Las Vegas man, drove into the center media and then overcorrected into a tree on the side of the road, police said.

Investigators believe the crash uprooted the tree and rolled the car onto its side.

The driver was killed at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, a 78-year-old woman, showed no signs of impairment and stayed at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the man who died after relatives have been notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Glenn Puit contributed to this report.