Man dies after driving into wall in northwest Las Vegas

A man died Wednesday night after he drove into a wall in central Las Vegas, police said.

A 1992 Buick Park Avenue was heading north on Durango Drive around 9:11 p.m. and veered off the road and “came to rest on the sidewalk after striking an cinder block wall” south of El Campo Grande Avenue, police said. Witnesses and officers tried to help the driver, who was unresponsive.

The driver was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet determined if the driver was impaired.

The Clark County coroner’s office is investigating, and the driver’s identity has not yet been released.

