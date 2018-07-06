Man dies after hit by vehicle in central Las Vegas

A man died after he was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon at the intersection of Eastern and Billman avenues, south of Harmon Avenue, police said.

The man was hit by a black vehicle about 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern and Billman avenues, south of Harmon Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said. He appeared to be in his 20s and died at the scene.

Metro received a report that the vehicle was seen speeding and cutting people off prior to the crash, but the vehicle stayed on the scene, Rivera said.

Expect road closures while Metro’s fatal traffic team investigates the crash.

