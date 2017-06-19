Man dies at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, coroner says

Michael Morse (rynnichole_mommyof3/Instagram)

A 34-year-old man died at the Electric Daisy Carnival, the Clark County coroner said Monday.

Michael Morse died early Saturday morning, during the electronic music festival’s first show.

He was pronounced dead at 7:41 a.m. at the event at the Las Vegas Speedway, Clark County coroner John Fudenberg said. Cause and manner of death are still pending, the coroner’s office said.

Fudenberg said Morse’s death is the only death at EDC reported so far for 2017.

Last year, 20-year-old Kanani Kaimuloa died days after collapsing at the festival on June 20, 2016. The coroner ruled Ecstacy and cocaine intoxication combined with heat exposure led to her death.

This year, EDC medical calls were up nearly 77 percent compared to 2016.

