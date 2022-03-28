71°F
Man dies from injuries sustained in March 9 crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2022 - 7:57 am
 
Las Vegas police investigate a crash in the 3800 block of South Jones Blvd., Wednesday, March 9 ...
Las Vegas police investigate a crash in the 3800 block of South Jones Blvd., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in central Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Metropolitan police say a second person has died from injuries suffered in a March 9 crash in central Las Vegas.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of South Jones Boulevard and West Katie Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. A black 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 20-year-old Las Vegas man was traveling along South Jones Boulevard toward West Katie Avenue “at a high rate of speed,” police said, as a black 2015 Hyundai Sonata headed north on Jones attempted to make a left turn at Katie.

The front of the Chevrolet struck the right side of the Hyundai.Three people were taken to University Medical Center. A 74-year-old passenger of the Hyundai, Connie Sheets, died at the hospital.

Police said on Monday morning they were notified that the driver of the Hyundai, a 74-year-old Las Vegas man, has since died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Police said an investigation into the collision is continuing.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

