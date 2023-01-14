56°F
Man ejected, killed in 3-car crash on I-11 in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2023 - 4:43 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fatal crash in Henderson on Sunday happened two minutes after the driver of a car stopped to render aid to the victim of a single-car crash whose car was then hit by a third vehicle, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Friday.

At 4:48 a.m., on Interstate 11 just north of Horizon Drive, a silver Hyundai Elantra driven by Noah Williams, 39, of Las Vegas, was heading south and for some reason traveled left across the travel lanes and into the inside shoulder, striking a median barrier, according to a Highway Patrol statement.

Williams’ car was then redirected back across the travel lanes and onto the right shoulder where it struck a wall and came to rest partially in the shoulder and partially in the far-right travel lane.

Moments later, the driver of a silver Fiat 500L stopped behind Williams’ vehicle to provide aid and serve as a witness to the accident.

At 4:50 a.m., a Ford Explorer SUV traveling south on Interstate 11, approached Williams’ stopped silver Hyundai in the right travel lane and, unable to stop, struck the front of the Hyundai.

The driver side door of Williams’ car was open and the collision with the Ford ejected him from his car and he came to rest on the interstate’s far left travel lane.

The silver Hyundai rotated clockwise from the impact of the Ford and the Hyundai’s right front then struck the left rear of the Fiat parked on the right shoulder.

Then the driver of a white Hyundai Veloster, coming south on the interstate, crashed into Williams who was lying in the left lane.

Williams died at the scene from his injuries, the Highway Patrol said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

