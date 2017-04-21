Man flees traffic stop, hit by Las Vegas patrol car

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A routine traffic stop turned dangerous Thursday afternoon after a passenger jumped out of a car and began running.

He was struck later by a marked Metro patrol vehicle, police said.

Just after 1:30 p.m., police attempted to pull over a car on Interstate 15 near Martin Luther King Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said. A passenger in the car then jumped out and ran down the side of the freeway enbankment.

The man then hid from police but eventually ran out from his hiding area, Metro spokesman Grant Rogers said. A Metro patrol car then crashed into him.

He suffered road rash but no serious injuries, Rogers said. He was taken to University Medical Center.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.