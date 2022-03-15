70°F
Man hit by vehicle while sleeping on Las Vegas sidewalk dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2022 - 5:16 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A hit-and-run motorist jumped a downtown Las Vegas sidewalk and struck two sleeping people, killing one of them, police said Monday.

The 53-year-old man died two days after the crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on North City Parkway near Bonanza Road and the Interstate 15 overpass, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The two victims were taken to University Medical Center, where one died and the other was treated for “moderate” injuries, police said.

The motorist fled the scene, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

