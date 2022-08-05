90°F
Man identified after death at northeast Las Vegas storage yard

By Brett Clarkson Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2022 - 5:37 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A man who died in what police called a workplace fatality at a vehicle storage yard has been identified as a 62-year-old North Las Vegas man.

Pedro Cordero died Tuesday afternoon, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His cause and manner of his death were pending.

The death occurred at the lot filled with hundreds of old vehicles on the 3000 block of Betty Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and East Cheyenne Avenue in northeast Las Vegas, at about 12:45 p.m.

Teri Williams, spokeswoman for the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said Tuesday that officials had been dispatched to the scene to investigate.

A GoFundMe had been set up by family members to help raise money for funeral expenses.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

