Workplace fatality investigated in northeast Las Vegas

An individual was killed Tuesday afternoon in northeast Las Vegas in what police are describing as a workplace fatality.

Las Vegas police spokesman Misael Parra said the death occurred in the 3000 block of Betty Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and East Cheyenne Avenue, at about 12:45 p.m.

Police did not provide further information and referred questions about the investigation to the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration. A request for comment with OSHA was pending Tuesday afternoon.

