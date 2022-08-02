101°F
Workplace fatality investigated in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2022 - 2:08 pm
 
(Getty Images)

An individual was killed Tuesday afternoon in northeast Las Vegas in what police are describing as a workplace fatality.

Las Vegas police spokesman Misael Parra said the death occurred in the 3000 block of Betty Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and East Cheyenne Avenue, at about 12:45 p.m.

Police did not provide further information and referred questions about the investigation to the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration. A request for comment with OSHA was pending Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

