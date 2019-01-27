Man in custody after police shooting in southwest Las Vegas

An officer shot at a man accused of intruding in a southwest valley home Sunday and later jumping onto the homeowner, a woman in her 70s, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the area of Badura Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (Kimber Laux/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the area of Badura Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (Kimber Laux/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the area of Badura Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (Kimber Laux/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the area of Badura Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (Kimber Laux/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An officer shot at a man accused of intruding in a southwest valley home Sunday and later jumping onto the homeowner, a woman in her 70s, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called about noon Sunday to the 3300 block of Badura Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard and Warm Springs Road, where a man tried to break into one home by breaking a window and was scared away by the owner.

The man jumped over the back wall of that home and into the yard of another home on the 3500 block of West Maule Avenue, which he entered, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jamie Prosser said Sunday afternoon.

“The homeowner actually found him inside, at which time they exchanged words,” Prosser said.

The man fled and jumped onto the wall between her home and a neighbor’s. The woman, who Prosser said was in her 70s, followed the man outside and found him standing on top of the wall, Prosser said.

As a Metro officer arrived at the scene, the woman approached the intruder to ask why he had been inside her home, and “they started exchanging words,” Prosser said.

The officer was giving the man’s description and location of the break-in over his radio when “the suspect jumped off the wall onto the elderly victim, grabbed an unknown object and began motioning as though he was going to start striking her,” Prosser said. A release later said he jumped from the wall while holding the object.

The officer fired multiple rounds, and the man jumped over a wall bordering the yard.

“The suspect was not struck,” Prosser said.

He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, with the help of a police dog. The man was treated at the scene for minor injuries caused by the dog, Prosser said.

The woman was also treated at the scene for minor injuries, she said.

The officer’s identity will be released after 48 hours, in line with Metro protocol.

Sunday’s police shooting was Metro’s second of the year, the first of which occurred on Thursday night. That night, two officers fatally shot a man wanted for attempted murder.

The department is expected to release further details on both shootings this week.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.

3300 block of Badura Avenue, Las Vegas