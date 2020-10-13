Man in wheelchair struck, killed in east Las Vegas

A 56-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair was killed after he was hit by two vehicles in the east Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. on South Nellis Boulevard, north of East Flamingo Road, police said. A 1992 Nissan pickup truck and a 2001 Toyota Sequoia were heading south on Nellis when a man on a motorized wheelchair attempted to cross the street.

The Nissan hit the wheelchair, ejecting the rider into the road, where police said he was run over by the Toyota. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

