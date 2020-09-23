Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in downtown Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a driver who died after a three-vehicle crash Sunday night in downtown Las Vegas.

Edward Graham, 45, died from blunt force injuries of the head and a motor vehicle collision, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Police were called about 11 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban at Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. Graham then fled and ran a red light at Bonanza and Martin Luther King Boulevard, causing a three-vehicle crash, the Review-Journal reported Monday.

All three drivers were taken to University Medical Center, and the other two had unknown injuries, police said.

