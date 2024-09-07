Man killed in crash east of Strip

The crash occurred around 10:52 p.m. on East Desert Inn Road east of Channel Eight Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The collision occurred around 10:52 p.m. on East Desert Inn Road east of the intersection with Channel Eight Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police said evidence at the scene and video surveillance indicated that a 2006 Infiniti G 35 was traveling eastbound in the middle travel lane of three travel lanes. A dark-colored SUV was traveling east on East Desert Inn Road in the middle of three travel lanes ahead of the Infiniti. A collision occurred when the Infiniti approached the SUV at a rate of speed greater than the SUV’s. The Infiniti swerved to avoid a collision with the SUV but then struck the SUV causing the Infiniti to lose control and rotate clockwise. The Infiniti drifted right and into a roadside attenuator where it then overturned and one of the passengers was ejected onto the roadway.

The ejected passenger was pronounced deceased.

The driver and front right passenger of the Infiniti were transported to Sunrise Hospital with moderate to substantial injuries. The driver of the Infiniti did not show signs of impairment.

The SUV failed to remain at the scene of the collision and fled eastbound on East Desert Inn Road.

The passenger’s death marks the 103rd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The collision remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersof NV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.” Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.