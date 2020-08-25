Man killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley

A man is dead after a crash on the 215 Beltway in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Monday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A crash on the 215 Beltway left one person dead on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (NHP)

A crash on the 215 Beltway left one person dead on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (RTC Cameras)

Trooper Travis Smaka said a white Cox Communications van was pulled over on the right shoulder of the westbound side of the beltway near Buffalo Drive when a white Mercedes-Benz brought the driver some gas. The driver of the Mercedes stayed in the car while the driver of the van filled the gas tank.

Around 8:30 p.m., Smaka said a silver Infiniti swerved into the shoulder and hit the back of the Mercedes, slamming it into the van. The driver of the van, who was standing outside filling the tank, was not hit or injured. The driver of the Mercedes, who was sitting in the car and wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries.

The man driving the Infiniti was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Smaka said the man wasn’t wearing a seat belt, and the agency believes he was intoxicated.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.