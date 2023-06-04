Man killed in early Sunday crash in northwest Las Vegas

A 32-year-old Las Vegas man was killed after a crash in the northwest valley.

Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 32-year-old Las Vegas man died after crashing his vehicle in the northwest valley early Sunday.

According to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department, a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was heading east on West Alexander Road east of North Grand Canyon Drive at about 5:10 a.m.

Police said the driver lost control of the Tahoe and it veered off the road.

“The Chevrolet was swerving all over the roadway at a high rate of speed,” said police in the news release, citing evidence at the scene and witness statements. ”The driver failed to maintain his marked travel lane and struck the raised median.”

The Tahoe then struck a curb, crashed through a fence and overturned several times, coming to a stop in what police called an undeveloped desert area, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity wasn’t released by police and was expected to be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Police said it was the 55th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023. The crash was under investigation.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.