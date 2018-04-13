Man killed in Summerlin Parkway crash identified

The crash that killed Jeffrey Soloman Sedgh of Las Vegas happened at about 7:50 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of Summerlin Parkway, near Buffalo Drive, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Clark County coroner's office in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

A man was killed when a vehicle rolled over in the westbound lanes of Summerlin Parkway near Buffalo Drive on Thursday, April 12, 2018, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The man who died in a rollover crash in the west valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Soloman died of multiple blunt-force injuries, and the coroner’s office on Friday ruled his death an accident.

The Highway Patrol said Sedgh’s Hyundai Elantra drifted to the right and struck the Buffalo Drive overpass, causing his car to roll over.

